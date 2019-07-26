|
|
MERRICK: Ronald Thomas (Ron) 20 July, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Formerly of Wallerawang. Dearly loved husband of Val, loved father & father-in-law of Darryl & Cassandra and Graham, much loved Pop of Logan & Amelia, fond brother, brother-in-law & uncle of his family. Aged 76 years "Always loved" Funeral & committal services for the late RONALD MERRICK will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (26 th July, 2019) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Tanderra Nursing Home & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 26, 2019