|
|
RAYNER (nee FRITH): Rosalie Norma (Ros) 11 March, 2020 peacefully at Three Tree Lodge, Lithgow. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Craig & Rosalyn (dec) & Debbie, Malcolm & Nina (dec), Coralie & Glenn, Tracey & David, Stuart & Anne-Marie, Iain, much loved Nana of her 13 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren, dear sister of Helen Searle. Aged 84 years. 'Holding hands with Allan' Funeral & committal services for ROS will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON WEDNESDAY (18TH MARCH, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of Beehive, Order of the Eastern Star, The Emmaus Community, Uniting Care, Lithgow Musical Society & Lithgow Tidy Towns are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Uniting Care & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020