ARMSTRONG: Roy Rhodes Cuyler 5 December, 2019 unexpectedly & peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of South Bowenfels. Formerly of Hartley & St. Ives. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father & father-in-law of Scott & Mellisa, Katy & Reece, much loved Poppy of Amelia, Austen, Tayla and Tommy, dear brother & brother-in-law of David (dec), Deborah & Barry, Jennifer & Hugh, Rosemary & Steve and fond uncle of their families. Aged 77 years In loving memory. Funeral & Committal services for ROY will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (12TH DECEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Hartley Bushfire Brigade & may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 10, 2019