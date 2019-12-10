Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church
Lithgow
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Rhodes ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Roy Rhodes ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG: Roy Rhodes Cuyler 5 December, 2019 unexpectedly & peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of South Bowenfels. Formerly of Hartley & St. Ives. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father & father-in-law of Scott & Mellisa, Katy & Reece, much loved Poppy of Amelia, Austen, Tayla and Tommy, dear brother & brother-in-law of David (dec), Deborah & Barry, Jennifer & Hugh, Rosemary & Steve and fond uncle of their families. Aged 77 years In loving memory. Funeral & Committal services for ROY will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (12TH DECEMBER, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Hartley Bushfire Brigade & may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -