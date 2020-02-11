|
Goldspink, Ruby 21.03.1949 - 09.02.2020 Loving wife of Neville, adored mother and mother-in-law of Tanyia and David (dec.), Penelope and Greg. Special mother to Mark, much loved sister to her brother, sisters and their partners. Cherished Nan and Great Nan Pink, to John, Genevieve, Leeanna, Maddison, Gabrielle, Georgie, Imogen and Adelyn. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Ruby's life to be held at Leura Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, on Friday 14th February 2020, commencing at 11am. Lithgow City Funerals (02) 6352 2111 A Division of TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 11, 2020