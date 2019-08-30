Home
Shirley (TAIT) REDDING


1932 - 2019
Shirley (TAIT) REDDING Notice
REDDING (nee TAIT): Shirley 26 August, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of George, loved mother & mother-in-law of Shirley & Grahame McKenzie, George & Lyn, much loved Nan of Natalie, Adrian & Michelle, great grandmother of Bailey, Ethan, Imogen, Gabbi, Mirrin, dear sister & sister-in-law of Mavis & John Morris (both dec), Jack & May Redding and auntie of their families and loved by her extended families. In honor of Shirley please wear something pink. Aged 87 years Forever in our hearts Funeral and committal services for SHIRLEY will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TODAY, FRIDAY (30TH AUGUST, 2019) AT 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of Lithgow Quota Club, Shirley Club, Lithgow Vintage Motor Club, Lithgow Workmen's Club and Lithgow Tidy Towns are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Tanderra Nursing Home and may be left at the church.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019
