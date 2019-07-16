|
FENTON (nee TALBOT): Sonia Campbell 11 July, 2019 peacefully at Portland Tabulam Cottages, Portland. Formerly of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec), much cherished mother & mother-in-law of Ruth & Kerry Morris, Heather & Rex Davis, Peter & Sue, Paul & Jane, loving Nan & Gran of her 10 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren, much loved sister & sister-in-law and auntie of their families. Aged 91 years "Forever in our hearts" A service for SONIA will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Roy Street, Lithgow ON, MONDAY (22 ND JULY, 2019) AT 11.00 AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the family grave, Anglican No.1 portion of Lithgow cemetery. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to Kidney Kids and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on July 16, 2019