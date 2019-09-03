|
PARK, Sophie 22.5.1970 - 28.8.2019 Passed away suddenly at Nepean Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Loving daughter or Tim, Brenda and Doug. Much loved sister of Ester, Rachel & Thomas. Always in our Hearts A Funeral Service for Sophie will be held on Friday 6th September, 2019 at Leura Memorial Gardens & Crematorium (Kitchener Rd, Leura) commencing at 2.30pm. LEURA MEMORIAL GARDENS FUNERAL SERVICE Leura 4784 3399 Springwood: 4751 8000 Penrith: 1300 130 859
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019