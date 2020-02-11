Home
Services
Kerry Linegar Funerals
157 Mort Street
Lithgow , New South Wales 2790
02 6351 2661
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma MARSKELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Ann MARSKELL

Add a Memory
Thelma Ann MARSKELL Notice
MARSKELL (nee KEYSSECKER): Thelma Ann 6 February, 2020 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Wallerawang. Dearly loved wife of Lloyd (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Dawn (dec) & Louise, Lindsay, Julie & Jeffrey, loving grandma of Timothy (dec), Kate, Jack, Saxon, dear sister & sister- in-law of Barbara & Roly (both dec), Trevor & Pauline (dec), John (dec) & Barbara and aunty of their families. Aged 84 years At restful peace in the arms of Jesus Prayers for the repose of THELMA'S soul will be offered in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Lidsdale Street, Wallerawang ON MONDAY (17TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 10.30AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Catholic Portion of Pipers Flat Cemetery. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to CareFlight and may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -