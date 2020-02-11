|
MARSKELL (nee KEYSSECKER): Thelma Ann 6 February, 2020 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Wallerawang. Dearly loved wife of Lloyd (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen & Dawn (dec) & Louise, Lindsay, Julie & Jeffrey, loving grandma of Timothy (dec), Kate, Jack, Saxon, dear sister & sister- in-law of Barbara & Roly (both dec), Trevor & Pauline (dec), John (dec) & Barbara and aunty of their families. Aged 84 years At restful peace in the arms of Jesus Prayers for the repose of THELMA'S soul will be offered in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Lidsdale Street, Wallerawang ON MONDAY (17TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 10.30AM. At the conclusion of the prayers the cortege will proceed to the Catholic Portion of Pipers Flat Cemetery. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to CareFlight and may be left at the church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 11, 2020