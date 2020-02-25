|
TESORIERO (nee BAJDALA): Valentina (Val) 12 February, 2020 suddenly & unexpectedly. Of Lithgow & formerly of Hartley. Much loved mum & mother-in-law of Debbie (deceased), Rob & Mel, Steve & Roe, Lisa & Michael, Aaron & Peter, loving Nan of Tashanna, Tristen, Bobby, Ashlie, Chantelle, Krista, Alex, Josh, Landon, Isabella, Jesse & great Nan of William & Noah, former wife of Bob. Aged 78 years 'Family always came first with Nan' A service for VAL will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow ON THURSDAY (27TH FEBRUARY, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Hartley Cemetery.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Feb. 25, 2020