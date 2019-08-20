Home
More Obituaries for William BEYNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Clive BEYNON


1923 - 2019
William Clive BEYNON Notice
BEYNON: William Clive (Bill) 12 August, 2019 peacefully at Lithgow District Hospital. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved husband of Agnes, loved father & father-in-law of Phil & Helen, Clive (dec) & Donna, much loved Pop of Garry, Mark, Tara, Damon, great grandfather of Ben and Riley, dear brother of Miriam Weekes, Tot Smith (both dec), Shirley Addison, Fay Quinell, Trevor Beynon, fond brother-in-law & uncle of their families. Aged 96 years Forever in our hearts 'So mote it be' Funeral & committal services for WILLIAM will be held in Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY 21ST AUGUST, 2019 AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services private cremation will take place. Members of the Masonic Brethren, Club Lithgow & the Lithgow Workmen's Club are invited to attend.



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019
