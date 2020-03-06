|
POUND (nee RYAN): Wilma Joan 1 March, 2020 peacefully at Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit. Of Lithgow. Dearly loved wife of Max (dec), loved mother & mother-in-law of Wayne & Gail, Glenda Sheath (dec), Sharon & Martin Geiser, much loved Nan of Kylee & Carl, Jamie, Amanda & Michael, Hollie & Tom, Rebecca, Erryn & James, Jarrad & Sophie, Tarsha & Mark and her 8 great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in-law, fond auntie & great auntie of their families. Forever in our hearts Prayers for the repose of the soul of WILMA will be offered in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Mort Street, Lithgow ON MONDAY (9TH MARCH, 2020) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the prayers private interment will take place. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit & may be left at the Church.
Published in Lithgow Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020