RODGERS Zelda Leonie(Flanagan) Of Lithgow. Much loved wife of Tom (Dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Carol, Graham & Dianne, Diane & Mick, Maureen(Dec) & Jeffery, John & Jenny(Dec), Brenda, Paul, Kim & Dennis. Adored grandmother, great grandmother & great great grandmother. Sister of Victor, Leila, Mavis & Elva all Deceased. Loving Aunt to many. Aged 94 Will be sadly missed. For funeral arrangements please contact Lithgow City Funerals 02 6352 2111 A Division of TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Personally owned and accredited member of the A.F.D.A



Published in Lithgow Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019
